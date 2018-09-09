Maria Sharapova looks gorgeous at the New York Fashion Week

tennis

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace in New York City on Friday

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace in New York City on Friday.

Maria Sharapova is a Russian professional tennis player. A United States resident since 1994, Sharapova has competed on the WTA tour since 2001. She has been ranked world No. 1 in singles by the WTA on five separate occasions, for a total of 21 weeks. She is one of ten women, and the only Russian, to hold the career Grand Slam. She is also an Olympic medalist, having won silver in women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Maria Sharapova became the world No. 1 at the age of 18, and last held the ranking for the fifth time for four weeks from June 11, 2012, to July 8, 2012. Her 36 singles titles and five Grand Slam titles—two at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open—rank third among active players, behind Serena and Venus Williams. She won the year-ending WTA Finals in her debut in 2004. She has also won three doubles titles.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates