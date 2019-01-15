Maria Sharapova loves a man who can make her laugh

tennis

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova has claimed that she is quite a simple person to date, unlike what people may perceive given her celebrity status.

"I'm much simpler than what I look like: if a man makes me laugh, and therefore makes me happy, he has a very good chance of becoming a lover," said Sharapova, who is currently dating British businessman Alexander Gilkes.



Alexander Gilkes

The couple have been reportedly in a relationship since 2016. Sharapova elaborated on some of the other qualities that she likes in her man. "I like someone who knows how to surprise me and who opens my eyes to things I did not know or did not think," she told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera recently.

The conversation veers towards her retirement. Has she thought about when she will hang her racquet?. "The last match, last handshake, last clap. It will be will be a strong emotion but I haven't thought about it," she said.

