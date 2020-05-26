Maria Sharapova loves spicy chicken sandwich

Former World No. 1 Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova retired from the sport in February after 19 years on the WTA Tour. However, she continues to train despite the COVID-19 pandemic-caused lockdown.

And like all of us, even Maria has her favourite when it comes to junk food. During a recent chat on Instagram, when a fan asked what is her go-to fast food, she replied: "Spicy chicken sandwich."

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on May 23, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT

And her favourite post-workout snack is avocado. Interestingly, she seems to have found the perfect way to burn those calories by going on a hike.

Recently, Maria shared pictures and her workout videos with her four million Instagram followers.

She captioned this picture taken in California: "Road trip. Step 1:Hike." Later, alongside her videos, she wrote: "Part 2. At the top, don't forget to put a little extra work into it. #DoNutStop #FitAndLit."

