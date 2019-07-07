Maria Sharapova: No tennis after I become a mom
Sharapova said unlike Serena Williams and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, she would not make a comeback to tennis post pregnancy
Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova, who is currently dating British businessman Alexander Gilkes, has revealed that she would love to have a family of her own in the future.
Sharapova said unlike Serena Williams and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, she would not make a comeback to tennis post pregnancy.
"I've dreamt of having a family since I was very young because I'm very close to my mom [Yelena] and to my family. I would love to have that connection in the future with my child. I don't see myself having a child and then coming back," she told Tennis World USA.
