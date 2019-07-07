Search

Maria Sharapova: No tennis after I become a mom

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 15:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sharapova said unlike Serena Williams and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, she would not make a comeback to tennis post pregnancy

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova, who is currently dating British businessman Alexander Gilkes, has revealed that she would love to have a family of her own in the future.

"I've dreamt of having a family since I was very young because I'm very close to my mom [Yelena] and to my family. I would love to have that connection in the future with my child. I don't see myself having a child and then coming back," she told Tennis World USA.

Tags

maria sharapovatennis newssports news

