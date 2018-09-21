Maria Sharapova on Harvard Business school days: It almost felt like a job

tennis

Maria Sharapova recalls Harvard Business School days where she had to wake up early and study before attending class

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has said that she was in the company of people who had achieved more than her when she enrolled for a global management and leadership course at the prestigious Harvard Business School.

It was during her 15-month doping ban after testing positive for meldonium, which was added to the list of banned substances at the start of 2016, that she decided to register for a two-week course that could help her expand her candy business Sugarpova.

"It almost felt like a job because you wake up really early, you study for something, then you go and take all the classes. ... And while I was doing that, I was still trying to stay in shape and work out, so by the time Friday came around and everyone's like, 'Oh, we're going out for happy hour,' I was like, I don't think I can handle this. I need to go take a nap. I was surrounded by people that were older, wiser, that were much more accomplished in business than I personally was," Sharapova, whose long-term goal is to build her company into a lifestyle brand after she retires from tennis, told CNBC Make It.

