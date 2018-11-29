Maria Sharapova on her business: Do not want to be the smartest employee

tennis

Tennis star Sharapova credits her team for the success she has achieved in life

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who is an entrepreneur too, has revealed that teamwork is the key for her success both on and off the field. Sharapova, who features on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, has said that while she may not got formal education, the principles of tennis have taught her to face any situation in life.

"One of the things I've taken from my sport is the importance of team building. I have a very small group I rely on, whose opinion I very much call for. As you become more confident in your own voice and your own choices. There's a reason you have a team, and that's because they are much more knowledgeable in certain areas than you are. I don't want to be the smartest employee on my team," she told the magazine.

She also spoke about how she got into candy business Sugarpova, though it may not suit a player's foray in business. "I'm not someone who goes into something without looking at charts [expected market of $19.6 billion by 2025] and the growth opportunities. I wanted to create a brand where people treat it as a souvenir," Sharapova said.

