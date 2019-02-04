Maria Sharapova: Opening up in a book is tough

tennis

The most difficult thing was to write on my childhood

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova recalled how tough it was for her to write her book, Unstoppable: My life So Far. "I wrote my book for three years. It was hard work.

I probably read half of the Russian part. Opening up in a book is so tough. The most difficult thing was to write on my childhood. I spent a lot of time with my father [Yuri]. "However, when we moved to America, I was still young and I did not remember everything. But my father remembered everything and he was telling it in his own words. It was very interesting for me," Sharapova told Tennis World USA.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates