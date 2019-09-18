MENU

Maria Sharapova reveals early struggles while travelling

Updated: Sep 18, 2019, 09:59 IST | A correspondent

Maria Sharapova is a grand slam winner and has been one of the finest tennis stars to play the game

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova recently revealed when she first got excited over money in 2004. Sharapova, 32, owns a candy brand, Sugarpova.

"The first time I really got excited about money was when, after winning Wimbledon (2004), I used to take trips to Los Angeles from Florida to train with a coach and we could only afford to do that so many times during the year because of the expenses of hotels and travels," Sharapova was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"But after winning Wimbledon, we stayed at a much better hotel and I remember there was a yellow rubber duck and I called my manager as soon as I walked into the tub in the bathroom and I was like, Winning Wimbledon, is the best thing ever," she added.

