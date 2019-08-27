Maria Sharapova reveals good, bad sides of social media

tennis

Social media was not there when Sharapova broke through at 17 in 2004 and she admitted it would have been difficult to handle fame and attention then

Maria Sharapova at an event

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova recently spoke about the good and bad sides of social media and said it's beneficial, but sometimes you end up doing things based on what others expect from you.

Social media was not there when Sharapova broke through at 17 in 2004 and she admitted it would have been difficult to handle fame and attention at that age. "I think maybe that would be difficult, but I certainly didn't have to face that when I was younger," the former World No. 1 was quoted as saying by Tennis World.

She added: "It's beneficial, but it's also difficult for younger generations because you're thinking about not just opinions, but also showing the world what you're doing, and sometimes doing it based on what other people are expecting of you."reveals good, bad sides of social media.

