Maria Sharapova reveals how she became a businesswoman 6 years back

Russian tennis ace recalls how she turned entrepreneur six years ago despite limited business knowledge



Maria Sharapova

For those wondering how a tennis star like Maria Sharapova became a successful businesswoman without having any business acumen or financial expertise, the tennis ace has revealed her little success secret. While launching an entrepreneurial initiative for women yesterday, the former World No. 1 wrote about her maiden business venture on www.hauteliving.com.

"When I first started out as an entrepreneur, just about six years ago with the launch of my candy company, Sugarpova, I had no true sense of the great challenges ahead: the learning curve, the ups and downs. I was 25 and invested six figures into the business," Sharapova, 31, wrote. Today, her business is worth bearly $20 million USD. So, how did she do it?

Sharapova explained: "I had limited guidance back then and relied heavily on my own intuition. I absorbed as much information as possible from those around me. As a young start-up, I wore many hats in growing the business. It was only years later that I fully realised how these challenges would shape me as a businesswoman, and I'm grateful to share my successes as an entrepreneur with other women starting out."

