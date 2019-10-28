Maria Sharapova says her ban period was a blessing

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who was recently named one of the 25 richest women in Russia according to Forbes, said the 15-month doping ban period (after testing positive for meldonium) was indeed a blessing in disguise for her.

Speaking on Rebecca Jarvis's podcast about the ban, Sharapova, who has an estimated worth of $180 million (approx R127 crore), said: "It was such an interesting time in my career. It was also a time when I was considering maybe stepping down from the sport and it kind of prolonged my career. I think that's part of the scars that help you grow.When I did get back, I viewed the sport in a very different way. It was a blessing. I spent the holidays at home which was such a treat for me."

