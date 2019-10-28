MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Maria Sharapova says her ban period was a blessing

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 09:28 IST | A correspondent |

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who was recently named one of the 25 richest women in Russia according to Forbes, said the 15-month doping ban period (after testing positive for meldonium) was indeed a blessing in disguise for her

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who was recently named one of the 25 richest women in Russia according to Forbes, said the 15-month doping ban period (after testing positive for meldonium) was indeed a blessing in disguise for her.

Speaking on Rebecca Jarvis's podcast about the ban, Sharapova, who has an estimated worth of $180 million (approx R127 crore), said: "It was such an interesting time in my career. It was also a time when I was considering maybe stepping down from the sport and it kind of prolonged my career. I think that's part of the scars that help you grow.When I did get back, I viewed the sport in a very different way. It was a blessing. I spent the holidays at home which was such a treat for me."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

maria sharapovatennis newssports news

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK