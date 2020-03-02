Maria Sharapova screams 'unfair' after her candy products criticised for high sugar content

Former Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova, who is also an entrepreneur, has come under fire after her candy products were found to have high sugar content which could pose a negative impact on health.

The five-time Grand Slam winner had launched her candy brand, Sugarpova in 2012. The former World No. 1, who bid adieu to the sport last month, defended her brand and termed the criticism unfair.

"I understand the criticism of my product. However, I am an athlete who knows what is healthy and what is not healthy for my body. Health is one of my biggest priorities as a professional athlete. On the other hand, everyone likes sweets, including me," Sharapova told CNBC.

"And ever since I was a young girl, I would have the right meals and I would start my day with oatmeal and would go and have a good practice, but at the end of the day, there was always that little treat that I would ask my parents for," she added.

