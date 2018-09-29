Maria Sharapova takes time off to enjoy her holiday in Cali
Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who withdrew from three tournaments in Beijing, Tianjin and Moscow recently to give herself time to recover from her shoulder injury, is enjoying her holiday in Cali, Colombia.
On Thursday, she shared this picture with her 3.3 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Cali doesn't want to say goodbye to summer." The photograph has received 289,150 'likes' so far.
