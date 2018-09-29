Search

Maria Sharapova takes time off to enjoy her holiday in Cali

Sep 29, 2018, 11:18 IST | A Correspondent

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who withdrew from three tournaments in Beijing, Tianjin and Moscow recently to give herself time to recover from her shoulder injury, is enjoying her holiday in Cali, Colombia.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Cali doesn’t want to say goodbye to summer âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) onSep 27, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

On Thursday, she shared this picture with her 3.3 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Cali doesn't want to say goodbye to summer." The photograph has received 289,150 'likes' so far.

