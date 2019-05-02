Maria Sharapova wants to be a good mother and wife... in 20 years!

tennis

She has revealed that she aims to be a good mother and wife in the future. According to a report in Tennis World USA, she was asked how she sees herself in 20 years

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has achieved a lot in her professional life, but there are some things that she wants to experience in her personal life too.

She has revealed that she aims to be a good mother and wife in the future. According to a report in Tennis World USA, she was asked how she sees herself in 20 years.

She replied: "I have energy and I hope by that time I will continue to have a lot of energy. But I certainly want to be able to be a good mother and wife. I want all those things, but you never know where life will take you and that's the special thing about it. You wake up in the morning, you have a plan and my dad told me, 'You make a plan and God laughs at your plan'. But I do not want to worry about what's going to happen in 20 years."

Maria Sharapova was previously engaged to basketball player from Slovenai Sasha Vujacic back in 2011 after dating him for two years. The two were separated in 2012. Sharapova then went on to date fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2012 to July 2015. The two parted ways after.

Unlike her tennis contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who love to holiday with their respective families on yachts, Russian beauty Maria Sharapova prefers to be on land.

Sharapova is often seen spending time on the beach or in pools with her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes or Grigor Dimitrov in the past. "I'm not a fan of yachts... The perception of people when they have money is that they spend it on a yacht during the summer. I'd rather be on land," Sharapova said in an interview

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates