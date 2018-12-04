Maria Sharapova would have been an architect if not for tennis!

tennis

Sharapova would have been an architect had she not hit the tennis courts

Maria Sharapova

One would imagine her excelling in modelling had Russian beauty Maria Sharapova not taken up tennis as a profession. However, Sharapova, who can give top models a run for their money with her 6' 2" height and good looks, revealed that she dreamt of a career in architecture.

During a recent press conference, when asked what would she have been if she wasn't a tennis player, Sharapova replied: "Umm, probably somewhere in architecture. Yeah, somewhere in modern architecture or design.

"Haven't really had time to study it though. But ever since I was young, I loved architecture, different types of buildings. I love the creative aspect of many things, the sketches, seeing it build up from a sketch to a real thing. That always fascinates me."

On personal front too, it's advantage Maria, as she is currently dating Alexander Gilkes, somebody who is passionate about art. Gilkes is the owner of auction house Paddle8, specialising in the sale of art.

