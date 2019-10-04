MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Maria Sharapova's boyfriend Alexander Gilkes is her priority during free time

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 08:29 IST | A correspondent

Sharapova, who has been dating Gilkes since 2016, added: "I recently stayed at this beautiful property in Spain and would go back in a heartbeat.

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes
Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova juggles many roles in her life — a tennis player, entrepreneur, model, among others — knows the value of her time.

In an interview with Fast Company magazine, when asked what she would do if she had five free minutes during the day, she replied: "Call my boyfriend [Alexander Gilkes] and tell him something silly."

Meanwhile, Sharapova, who has been dating Gilkes since 2016, added: "I recently stayed at this beautiful property in Spain and would go back in a heartbeat. We also hiked to eat paella at Sa Foradada restaurant, where you can reach hiking or take a boat."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

maria sharapovatennis newssports news

Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK