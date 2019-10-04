Maria Sharapova's boyfriend Alexander Gilkes is her priority during free time

Maria Sharapova juggles many roles in her life — a tennis player, entrepreneur, model, among others — knows the value of her time.

In an interview with Fast Company magazine, when asked what she would do if she had five free minutes during the day, she replied: "Call my boyfriend [Alexander Gilkes] and tell him something silly."

Meanwhile, Sharapova, who has been dating Gilkes since 2016, added: "I recently stayed at this beautiful property in Spain and would go back in a heartbeat. We also hiked to eat paella at Sa Foradada restaurant, where you can reach hiking or take a boat."

