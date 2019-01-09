Maria Sharapova's boyfriend Gilkes apologises for being far away from her

tennis

Interestingly, the Content Providing Officer was none other than Alexander Gilkes, who Sharapova is dating for a while now

There are reports that Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova could miss the Australian Open due to a thigh injury. But that hasn't stopped her from exploring Melbourne. On Monday, Sharapova posted this picture (above) on Instagram and wrote: "Love all the hidden laneways in Melbs.. [such a local!!] I asked an elderly French couple to take this [because my content providing (officer) isn't here] and in return would take theirs but wifey told me no thank you, we have way too many photos together."



Alexander Gilkes

Interestingly, the Content Providing Officer was none other than Alexander Gilkes, who Sharapova is dating for a while now. "Sorry that your usual Chief Content Officer is so far away. He will be back in action soon," he replied along with a winking emoji.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates