Maria Sharapova's goody gesture

Former World No. 1 tennis ace Maria Sharapova is spreading sweetness amidst these trying times posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. Sharapova, 32, who owns a multi-million dollar candy business, Sugarpova, will deliver free candies to Americans after drawing inspiration from a similar gift she received from a friend recently.



"The other day, a friend sent me a sweet goody box that brightened up my day. We at Sugarpova thought this simple act of kindness can go a long way for a friend of yours or even a nurse or doctor you know is working in these challenging times. We want to send them a goody box, a package full of Sugarpova sweets," Sharapova said in an Instagram post to her 3.9 million followers.

"Whoever you nominate, we will send them a package, and to you too," added the five-time Grand Slam champ, who limited the offer to the first 50 people who contacted her.

