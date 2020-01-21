Search

Maria Sharapova's success mantra: Surround yourself with smart people

Updated: Jan 21, 2020, 11:15 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has revealed she was able to achieve success in sport as well as business by surrounding herself with the right people

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has revealed she was able to achieve success in sport as well as business by surrounding herself with the right people.

The former World No. 1 is the owner of candy brand, Sugarpova.

"The best advice I've received is to surround yourself with smart people and ask questions—don't assume you know all the answers and attempt to just figure it out. I learned this especially to be true in running Sugarpova. We have such a talented team that has helped me embrace my role as a businesswoman and entrepreneur," Sharapova told Tennis World USA.

Sharapova also said that one should not get influenced by people around you. "It's so important to be yourself in a world where we're influenced by so many people and by so many things. Sometimes, we lose track of what we care about and conform to others, but ultimately you have to be happy in your own skin," she added.

