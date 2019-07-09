Mariah Carey gives a funny twist to the Bottle Cap Challenge

hollywood

Dressed in a form-hugging black number, Mariah Carey is seen facing off what looks like a bottle of wine. She acts as though she is about to unleash a karate move, but instead lets out a high-pitched "Haaaaaa!" to send the cap flying.

Mariah Carey

The Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the world by storm and celebrities across the world are giving their own twist to the challenge. While Tiger Shroff completed the challenge blindfolded, Vidyut Jammwal did the challenge with three bottles at once.

Now, pop superstar Mariah Carey has added a twist to the Bottle Cap Challenge. Carey posted a video of herself on Instagram taking part in the challenge, and the singer is seen using her vocal prowess to magically remove the cap.

Dressed in a form-hugging black number, Carey is seen facing off what looks like a bottle of wine. She acts as though she is about to unleash a karate move, but instead lets out a high-pitched "Haaaaaa!" to send the cap flying. She posted on Instagram: "Challenge accepted!"

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) onJul 7, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Last month, Kazakhstani Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin kicked-off the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is turning out to be a rage on Instagram. Actor Nick Cannon could not stop himself from reacting as his ex-wife Mariah Carey took the #BottleCapChallenge to another level.

The actor commented 'Hilarious' on the #BottleCapChallenge video shared by Carey on her Instagram account on Sunday. According to US Magazine, the couple was married for eight years and share two kids.

Also read: Watch Videos: Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal give a twist to the #BottleCapChallenge

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from agencies