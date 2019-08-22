Marijuana worth Rs 1 crore seized in Jaipur

crime

Jaipur: The police in Jaipur on Thursday seized marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 1 crore weighing around 600 kgs and arrested two persons involved in smuggling of drugs in Rajasthan.

According to Additional Director General of Police B.L. Soni, "The sealed packets of marijuana weighed around 600 kgs. Those arrested have been identified as Kripal Sigh who is a resident of Churu and Omprakash Cheepa, resident of Purani Basti, Jaipur."

The action was undertaken jointly by the Crime Branch and Mansarowar police team. The marijuana was to be sent to Odisha and was stored in a house and that police acted on a tip that packets (pudiya) of ganja were being supplied to students and youths in schools and colleges, Soni told news agency IANS.

Police was keeping an eye on all activities in and around the area and raided the house after getting vital information.

