Marine lines water woes deserve definite solution

People living near the Metro junction at Marine Lines, just a short distance from BMC's headquarters, have been getting yellow-coloured water with an awful smell since February 28, with many having contracted diarrhoea. Residents claim that they get contaminated water every few months, apparently the result of a leakage caused during the construction of the Metro subway, a prominent report said in this paper.

In fact, a resident stated that complaints to the BMC have been in vain. The water is so bad that they cannot wash their clothes or rinse utensils with it. This, of course, is of lesser concern than the fact that each family has at least one member who is ill, thanks to the contamination.

Though 'A' ward officials claimed that the problem would be resolved soon, and the sewer water and main lines have got mixed because of leakage, it is apparent that this is a long-standing problem and needs to be addressed with a permanent solution in mind. If what residents say is true that the lines have been damaged because of the Metro subway construction then, efforts must be channelised towards going to the root of the problem.

We hope this is not just another patchwork job by authorities. Put in serious effort and demonstrate intent towards finding a cause and finally putting an end to what some say is a recurring problem. Waffling along and pointing fingers are not only futile but familiar time-wasting exercises, which have no place in a problem that may sound small but does have grave consequences. The fact that locals are suffering from gastric problems, which can become dangerous given the dehydration that it brings on, should be enough to spur officials to quick and thorough action.

