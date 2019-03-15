Mario Balotelli's rock, paper, scissors goal celebration irks critics

football

Marseille's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring recently. Pic/Getty Images

Mario Balotelli made headlines once again with a quirky goal celebration after firing the winner in Marseille's 1-0 victory over the fiery Italian's former club Nice, but there was one person who wasn't amused.

A week after his Instagram selfie video celebration against Saint-Etienne, Balotelli played 'rock, paper, scissors' with Florian Thauvin after bagging the decisive goal in the 61st minute of his first match against Nice, who he left in January having not scored a goal all season.

This is not the first weird goal celebration we have seen from the former Manchester City striker. During his time at City, he once famously lifted his jersey to unveil the message 'why always me' after scoring in a 6-1 derby win over Man United.

