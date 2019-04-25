Marisa Tomei joins Judd Apatow new comedy film

hollywood

The film, which is set in Staten Island, New York, will reportedly use elements from the Judd Apatow's life

Marisa Tomei. Picture courtesy/Marisa Tomei's Instagram account

Los Angeles: Actor Marisa Tomei has boarded the cast of filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film. The 54-year-old Oscar winner joins Pete Davidson, Bel Powley and Bill Burr in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Judd Apatow plans to direct the comedy from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus. The film, which is set in Staten Island, New York, will reportedly use elements from the comedian's life. Tomei, who will be next seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, will play Davidson's mother.

Judd Apatow will produce the film for his banner, Apatow Productions, alongside his frequent collaborator Barry Mendel. The duo have previously worked together on Bridesmaids, This Is 40 and The Big Sick. The film is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020.

