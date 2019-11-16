MENU

Marjaavaan box office collection Day 1: Riteish, Sidharth starrer mints Rs 7 crore on opening day

Published: Nov 16, 2019, 13:25 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest outing Marjaavaan has witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in a still from Marjaavaan. Image courtesy: YouTube
Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest outing Marjaavaan has witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release. The film managed to get a lukewarm start by earning a total of Rs 7.03 crores on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office performance on Twitter.

"#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes were ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities were good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

The flick directed by Milap Milan Zaveri has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Tara Sutaria. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

The movie hit the theatres on November 8.

