Marjaavaan: Ek Toh Kum Zindagani teaser, another remix with Nora Fatehi

After releasing a soulful track featured on Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria from the film Marjaavaan, its makers have dropped its second song's teaser. The second song, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani is a remix of the original song, Pyar Do Pyar Lo from Janbaaz (1986). The original song featured the evergreen Rekha while the Marjaavan makers are banking on Nora Fatehi for the remix.

Nora Fatehi has given back-to-back hits on remix songs like Dilbar and O Saki Saki. This is the Moroccan girl's third remixed number. Dressed in a white asymmetrical skirt and blouse, Nora looks beautiful. Adding to the beauty is her amazing and flexible dance moves.

T-series took to their YouTube channel to release Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from Marjaavaan is sung by Neha Kakkar, who has also sung Dilbar and O Saki Saki. Supporting her with the male vocals is Yash Narvekar and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The video song is releasing on October 10, 2019.

For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria plays a verbally challenged girl in this film. Talking about it to mid-day, the film's director, Milap Zaveri said, "When I narrated the script to her, she realised that she had to learn the sign language. Tara trained with Sangeeta Gala [sign language consultant] for almost two months."

Speaking about how he met Tara Sutaria and signed her for this film, Zaveri narrated, "I met Tara at a party hosted by Monisha Advani [producer of Satyameva Jayate]. I found her pretty and was aware that she had been a host for a kids' channel. Monisha told me that Tara has already been signed on by Karan Johar. She had an air of innocence and vulnerability, which fit the character perfectly."

The film Marjaavaan is starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is directed by Milap Zaveri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

