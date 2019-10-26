Marjaavaan Haiya Ho song: Rakul Preet sizzles in this version of the popular 80s song
The song titled Haiya Ho features Rakul Preet Singh in a sizzling avatar showing off her dancing skills.
After sharing Tum Hi Aana, Thodi Jagah and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, the makers have unveiled another song from the Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Marjaavaan. The song titled 'Haiya Ho' features Rakul in a sensual sizzling avatar showing off her dancing skills. The actress looks stunning in a golden sari. Take a look at the song here:
The song is recreated from the 1988 classic, Dayavan. Crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed as well as penned by Tanishk Bagchi.
Sharing the poster of the song on her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet wrote, "Iss Diwali, jalegi #HaiyaHo ki chingari."
View this post on Instagram
The makers also shared a glimpse of the song on social media with the caption, "Sab ki jaan lene aur jaan ban ne, aa rahi hai har dil ki Aarzoo, Aarzoo!."
View this post on Instagram
Marjaavaan stars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles. In the film, Riteish is essaying the role of a vertically challenged antagonist whose height is just 3-feet while Sidharth will be seen as a rowdy, angry Raghu who walks around with a match-stick in his mouth and spouts some smart one-liners. Tara will be playing a mute character in the Milap Zaveri directorial.
Marjaavaan is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on November 15.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle in Saaho's new song Bad Boy