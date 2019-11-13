Marjaavaan: Riteish Deshmukh's Vishnu has a connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Last year in December, Shah Rukh Khan played one of the most ambitious characters of his career, Bauua Singh, a midget. Red Chillies, which were handling the visual effects of the drama, poured all their ideas and imaginations to create a character that looks both real and likable. And coming Friday, on November 15, Riteish Deshmukh also plays a dwarf in Marjaavaan.

And now, Deshmukh has revealed in an interview with Times Of India how he's grateful to Khan for his role of the midget, Vishnu. Speaking to TOI, the actor said, "I am thankful to Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, we were shooting Marjaavaan at the same time when Zero was being shot, and Shah Rukh was gracious enough to show us certain VFX shots from his film."

He added, "He had the best equipment available and the production was also on a higher scale. Sometimes, the budget can be a limitation and at such times, it is all about how smartly you pull it off. As a director, I think that Milap has shot intelligently."

Vishnu and Bauua may be the same when it comes to their physicality, but both are diametrically opposite when it comes to their psyche. If Singh was an unabashed motormouth brimming with fun and feistiness, Vishnu is a cold-blooded and hideous man who revels in bloodshed and bloodbath.

Marjaavaan is a dark romantic drama that also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It's all set to release in the cinemas on November 15. Malhotra's next film will be the Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah, also starring Kiara Advani. Deshmukh gears up for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. And Sutaria has Tadap with Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son.

