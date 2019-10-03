Marjaavaan song: Tum Hi Aana featuring Sidharth and Tara is a soulful love song

Marjaavaan featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh is a high-action and drama film directed by Milap Zaveri. The makers have released the first song from the film titled Tum Hi Aana featuring Sidharth and Tara, and it's quite a soothing melody.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Tum Hi Aana is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is composed by Payal Dev. Watch the video of Tum Hi Aana below:

Tum Hi Aana shows Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria falling in love and their journey till when they get married. The latter part of the video also features a dramatic phase in their lives that shows Sidharth pulling the trigger on Tara.

Where Tara Sutaria plays a mute in the movie, Sidharth Malhotra plays a gunda, while Riteish Deshmukh, too, plays a gangster who's vertically challenged.

Speaking about playing a dwarf in Marjaavaan, Riteish told reporters at the trailer launch of the movie, "As an actor when someone has approached me with a role, my job is only to see whether I'll be able to pull it off and if the directors and the producers have the confidence whether I'll be able to do justice to what's offered to me. As an actor, I'm ready to play anything, be it a vertically challenged person, old person, young or woman also. I've played everything. As an actor I'm open."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller, which will hit the big screens on November 8, 2019.

