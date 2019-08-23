Marjaavaan to hit theatres on November 22

bollywood

The poster of Marjaavaan. Pic: instagram.com/sidmalhotra

T-Series and Emmay Entertainment joined hands again once again for Marjaavaan, after the success of Satyameva Jayate and recently, Batla House. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an actioner that stars Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit screens across India on November 22, 2019.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to announce the release date of his film. He shared a poster of the movie, in which Ritesh Deshmukh can be seen wielding a gun.

Director Milap Zaveri says, "Marjaavaan is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain and his Vfx is hopefully going to be a highlight. Action, romance, dialogues, and masala. It's a full commercial package."

Riteish and Sid were last seen onscreen together in the film Ek Villain, which was co-written by Milap. There's a lot of buzz around the casting of Marjaavaan as it is unique and new. Marjaavaan will show a face-off between Riteish and Sidharth's characters, and a lovely new romance between Sid and Tara Sutaria's characters. Rakul Preet, too, will play a character that she's never played before.

About the film's VFX and high-octane action scenes, Milap Zaveri says, "We had to plan every shot of Riteish's months in advance with storyboards. Each shot needed five different layers. So in effect, we had to shoot each shot 5 times! The process was time-consuming but exciting. For lots of shots, Riteish had to walk on his knees! He was terrific and supported me all the way."

Check out another poster from the film:

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "Marjaavaan is an out and out commercial Hindi cinema that will entertain the audiences, make them fall in love, feel the heartbreak with lots of action. The film needs VFX especially with Riteish playing a dwarf. We want to offer the audiences the best. The team is on edit table working day and night to achieve the deadline. After several discussions, we have decided to release on a later date and give a powerful film to our audiences."

Adding to it, producer Nikkhil Advani says, "It is important that we give Marjaavaan a suitable release. Very proud yet again, of Milap's inimitable style of filmmaking and unique language that we expect will exceed audience expectations. Look out for this classic well-rounded entertainer."

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

