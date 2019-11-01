Marjaavaan Trailer 2: There is nothing new we get to see in the new promo of this violent love story

The first trailer of Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, gave us a glimpse of a world we have seen many times in Hindi films before. It is the tale of a gangster who falls in love and wants to reform his identity. But Deshmukh's character, Vishnu, has some unfinished business. The promo covered nearly all the grounds and informed the viewers what they could expect from this violent love story.

However, the makers were in the mood to unveil another promo and they did. However, it tells nothing we weren't told in the first trailer itself. Deshmukh took to his Twitter account and described the hideousness of his character while sharing the new promo. The actor looks impressive indeed, but we expected more from trailer 2.

Take a look:

But we finally get a closer look at the character of Rakul Preet Singh, who seems to be playing a woman in love with Malhotra's character. There seems to be a love triangle at display, peppered with action and violence. But don't expect much from the new promo, and what's more disappointing and surprising is that both the promos end in the exact same manner. So, what's new?

Marjaavaan is all set to release on November 15, and we really wish to see what lies beneath this violent world. On the work front, Sutaria will star next in another volcanic love story titled Tadap, a remake of the South hit, RX100, which marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. Malhotra will appear as Capatin Vikram Batra in his biopic, Shershaah, also starring Kiara Advani, and Deshmukh will give us Baaghi 3, where he plays a cop and Tiger Shroff's elder brother.

