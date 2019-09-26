Marjaavaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh at loggerheads

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh is a complete package of a typical masala potboiler. From kicking bu**s to breaking bones, Sidharth Malhotra is also seen mouthing some powerful and catchy dialogues in the trailer. Actress Tara Sutaria, who has been paired opposite the handsome hunk, and it's their love story that leads to violence. The battle is between Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish and Sidharth have earlier worked with each other in the film, Ek Villain, wherein the former played an antagonist. The same would be seen here where these two actors are at loggerheads with each other. Needless to say, Riteish steals the show with his entry in the trailer. Tara does a decent job with this second film after Student of The Year 2.

Watch the trailer here:

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen doing a special dance number with Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking about the same, she had told IANS, "It is fun to work with someone you know you get along well with. Sidharth and I hit it off well during Aiyaary because he is from Delhi and so am I. He is a very grounded, nice boy and fun to work with. I think that equation definitely shows on screen."

Riteish's portrayal of a vertically-challenged antagonist has grabbed eyeballs. With kohl-lined eyes and a trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead, his look has become the talk of the town. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller. The flick will hit the big screens on November 8, 2019.

