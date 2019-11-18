MENU

Marjaavaan:This is what Sidharth Malhotra has to say about the film's response

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 08:21 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra is elated to the response the audiences have given to his latest release, Marjaavaan.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/ Sidharth Malhotra
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/ Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he is happy that people have accepted him as an action hero once again with Marjaavaan. The film, which took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday and minted Rs 7.21 crore.

"Ek Villain and Brothers introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to Marjaavaan," Sidharth said.

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood's retro era. He plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film has "maintained strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2. "Business should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 crore weekend... Friday 7.03 crore, Saturday 7.21 crore. Total: Rs 14.24 crore. #India business," he tweeted.

