Mark Consuelos is crazy about his wife Kelly Ripa

hollywood

With the pair's wedding anniversary coming up in May, MArk Consuelos talks about his love of life - his wife Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos with wife Kelly Ripa. Pic/Mark Consuelos' Instagram account

Actor Mark Consuelos has been married to wife Kelly Ripa for almost 23 years, and he couldn't be more in love. "I'm crazy about my wife," Consuelos told foxnews.com.

"We both come from families, our parents are still together -- family is super important to us. We have three great kids, and that also bonds you, having that experience together."

"She's also really patient and really tolerant," he added with a laugh. "I think that's a big key to the success of our long (marriage). We've been married forever!"

With the pair's wedding anniversary coming up in May, Consuelos explained that in life, he is "certain about a few things, and that's one of them". "It's nice to be married to your best friend. I'm super fortunate."

