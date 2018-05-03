Mark Ruffalo revealed Avengers: Infinity War ending months ago?

Watching half of the characters die towards the end of Avengers: Infinity War was a shocker for everyone, except those who watched a specific interview with Mark Ruffalo last year



Even though Avengers: Infinity War opened to great numbers, both in the domestic and international market, viewers were unhappy with the end of the superhero franchise. Watching half of the characters die towards the end was a shocker for everyone, except those who watched a specific interview with Mark Ruffalo last year.



The Hulk actor — notorious for accidentally spoiling Marvel movies — gave away the ending while he and co-superhero Don Cheadle, aka War Machine, were part of an interview. Ruffalo, talking about the then-upcoming film, Thor: Ragnarok, said, "Wait until you see this next one.... Everybody dies." He adds, "Well, half." While Cheadle appeared to shush him, they knew that was not supposed to be said. Apart from Ruffalo, Tom Holland, or Spiderman, is also a favourite among journalists for his tendency to drop spoilers ever-so-often.

