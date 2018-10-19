Mark Ruffalo to play twins

hollywood

Mark Ruffalo will star in and executive produce limited drama series I Know This Much Is True, which will see him play identical twins

Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo will star in and executive produce limited drama series I Know This Much Is True, which will see him play identical twins. I Know This Much Is True is based on author Wally Lamb's similarly titled best-sellger. It will be a six-episode series for HBO, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The family saga follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in what is described as an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness that is set against the backdrop of 20th century America. Ruffalo will play twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Derek Cianfrance will pen the script, direct and executive produce the project alongside Ruffalo, FilmNation Entertainment's Ben Browning and Glen Basner, Lamb, Gregg Fienberg and Anya Epstein. Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof will co-exec produce.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever