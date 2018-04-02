Mark Taylor: Australia may ban verbals

Former captain Mark Taylor said yesterday that Cricket Australia were considering a ban on sledging or verbal taunting after the ball-tampering scandal and fractious current Test series with South Africa



CA director Taylor talks tough

The cheating crisis in the third Test, which saw Steve Smith and David Warner stripped of the captaincy and vice-captaincy and banned from the sport for a year, followed an ill-tempered start to the series. Cameron Bancroft was also suspended for nine months. When asked if a ban on sledging was a possibility, Taylor, a Cricket Australia board member, told Channel Nine: "Absolutely. You are not going to stop people talking out on the field. Talking is one thing," he added.

"Abusing, sledging... bullying, verbalising whatever you want to call it is another thing. It's gone too far." The practise of sledging, taunting opponents verbally on the field with the aim of distracting them has been in the spotlight after Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock were involved in a physical confrontation during the first Test.

Warner had said the confrontation was triggered by a jibe about his wife, reportedly in retaliation after De Kock was sledged by the Australian. Taylor would not reveal what his plans were when asked if he would move a motion on the CA board to ban sledging.

