Mark your diary

things-to-do

A new music property debuts in the city with a popular Hindi band, and it's worth checking out

The paucity of venues in the city that are dedicated solely to music has been written about in these pages before. We had also pointed out how various restaurants had stepped in to fill that gap, and rope in a different profile of clientele in the process. But there is another development. After restaurants, a popular chain of budget hotels has now started a new gig series across its properties in seven different cities, including Mumbai.

Or, make that Navi Mumbai, since the concert will be held next week at an outlet in the satellite city. It will feature The Yellow Diary, a local act that has made a name for itself playing alternative Hindi music. But what propelled the hotel chain, Ibis, to move in a musical direction? "Music has the ability to create a dynamic atmosphere and help people feel at home anywhere. In an attempt to create interaction between people, we wanted to bring our spaces to life to make them vibrant and welcoming. We want to make our hotels a beacon for live music, and a place where tourists, locals and artistes can find a musical escape," Jean-Michel Cassé, COO of Ibis's India and South Asia operations, tells us, articulating words that should come as music to the ears of the city's musicians.

ON June 14, 8 pm to 10.30 pm

AT Ibis Navi Mumbai, Beside Maruthi Nexa, Lane, 266, Thane - Belapur Road, TTC Industrial Area, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 61576666

LOG ON TO eventbrite.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates