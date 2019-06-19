Mark Zuckerberg ahead of Tim Cook but behind Sundar Pichai in top CEOs index

international

Zuckerberg lagged behind Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also received a 94 percent CEO approval rating but came in 46th place overall

Mark Zuckerberg

Social media giant and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dropped from his 2018 rank of number 16 to number 55 on the list of top Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the US this year. A total of 27 CEOs from the tech industry made it to the job and recruiting site Glassdoor's annual list of CEOs from top companies, news website CNET reported late on Tuesday.

#SocialMedia giant #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg has dropped from his 2018 rank of number 16 to number 55 on the list of top Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the #US this year.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/34FB7dj3Nj — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 19, 2019

According to the report, Zuckerberg lagged behind Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also received a 94 percent CEO approval rating but came in 46th place overall. On the other hand, the Facebook CEO still managed to come ahead of Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose approval rating was 92 percent, securing him the 69th spot on the list.

However, Cook is one of only two CEOs to remain in the top 100 for all seven years along with Zuckerberg. Other technology CEOs like Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Microsoft's Satya Nadella bagged the coveted fifth and sixth spots in the list gaining an employee approval rating of 98 percent each.

It may be recalled that when Glassdoor first started ranking CEOs back in 2013, Zuckerberg was ranked the number one CEO in the US, with a 99 percent approval rating.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates