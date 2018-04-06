Mark Zuckerberg on leading Facebook: Give me another chance

Facebook CEO says he's still the best person to lead Facebook amid data row



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg yesterday sought another chance for himself to lead the social media giant after acknowledging mistakes that were committed by his company which shared information of its users with a third-party.

Embroiled in a massive data breach following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook said data of about 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been improperly shared with London-based political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg admitted to lapses and asked for another chance to lead the company.

"Give me another chance," he told reporters during a conference call when asked if he is still the best person to lead the company. "This a huge mistake. It's my mistake," Mark Zuckerberg said, taking the blame for the massive data breach. "Yes. People make mistakes and learn along the way. I'm the first to admit we didn't take a broad enough view of what our responsibilities are... What people should hold us accountable for is learning from the mistakes," he said.

He said he was unaware of the board asking him to step down against the backdrop of the data breach scandal. "Not that I am aware of... Nobody has been fired because of this scandal," he said when asked if the board has asked him to step down in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"We're still working through this. At the end of the day, this is my responsibility. There have been a bunch of questions about that. I started this place, I run it, I'm responsible for what happens here," he told reporters.

Zuckerberg said the scandal has not created much dents into the business.

"I don't think there's been any meaningful impact that we've observed. But, look, it's not good ... It still speaks to people feeling like this was a massive breach of trust and that we have a lot of work to do to repair that," he said, seeking to downplay the crisis that followed the data breach. He also said it will take years for Facebook to fix the problem.

Australia to probe FB over data breach

Sydney: Australia is investigating Facebook over alleged privacy breaches, authorities said, after the firm admitted the personal data of thousands of users was improperly shared with a UK political consultancy. "The investigation will consider whether Facebook has breached the Privacy Act," acting Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said.

