Markets open on a negative note on Wednesday

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. The Sensex of the BSE, after opening at 33,098.09 points, touched a high of 33,104.11 and low of 33,009.87 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 33,174.39 points. The Sensex is trading at 33,020.46, down by 153.93 points or 0.46 per cent. On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,143.60 points after closing at 10,184.15 points. The Nifty is trading at 10,143.60 points in the morning session.

