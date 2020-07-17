Marks don't really matter! Fans laud R Madhavan's motivational post for board exam students

R Madhavan shared a motivational post for board exam students whose results are out. The actor revealed the marks that he had obtained and told the disheartened students that "the game has not even started yet."

While congratulating those who had scored high grades, he posted, "To the rest, I want to say I got 58 per cent in my board exams."

à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤­à¥ board ke à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤¸ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ —-à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ marks à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥ mubarak à¤¹à¥.ððððà¤à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¯à¥ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¥«à¥®% à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥ à¤¥à¥à¥¤ abhi à¤¤à¥ picture à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥..ðððððð pic.twitter.com/br3ght3ePG — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

A section of netizens applauded Maddy for his honest confession and cheering up the students. A user wrote to the actor asking about what "product or procedure" he used to "lighten" his skin.

"I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it's quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you," the user wrote.

Madhavan replied: "I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am -- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn't either bro. Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look I tan easily when I play golf -- that is all there is to it."

Born in a well-educated family, his father being a management executive in Tata Steel and his mother being a manager in the Bank of India, Madhavan had never imagined he would be part of Indian film industry's one of the famous personalities.

It won't be wrong to say that Madhavan is one of those bunch of celebrities who are highly qualified. You would be surprised to know that in 1988, Madhavan gained a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada as part of an exchange programme with Rotary International. Later, after returning to Kolhapur he completed his education, graduating with a degree in electronics.

