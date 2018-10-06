Marriage brought me stability, says Novak Djokovic

tennis

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic says marrying long-time girlfriend Jelena was the best thing for his tennis career

Novak Djokovic and Jelena

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has a message for all those professional sportspersons who are unsure about whether marriage will enhance or impede their success. "I cannot talk for other players but I can talk for myself. From my personal experience, it [marriage] has helped me a lot in having emotional stability," said Djokovic, who married his long-time girlfriend, Jelena in 2014 and has two children with her.

Just like Djokovic, most of the world's top tennis stars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are all either married or in stable relationships and have excelled in their professional careers.

Djokovic however, clarified that marriage does change things in life and it is difficult to keep your personal and professional life apart. "It [marriage] does affect everything you do basically, because it's you. You cannot separate your private and your professional life. It's all the same. It all comes down to you as one person. As I said, it brought me a lot of love, positive energy, stability, having a long relationship with my fiancee and also having a close relationship with my family."

