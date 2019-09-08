Marriage is really important to Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez says she and her baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez believe in the institution of marriage as they both belong to traditional Latin families.

"Marriage is important for both of us. We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that. Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really," Lopez told ES Magazine recently.

The singer explained that her wedding planning has taken a backseat due to their busy professional lives. "I have a movie I'm shooting in October [Marry Me] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I'm just a little bit busy right now. And until October, he [Alex] has the World Series in baseball. We're going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we're definitely talking about it."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates