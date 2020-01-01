Marriage, kids for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez soon?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American pop star Jennifer Lopez was in the news during 2019 thanks to her relationship with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The couple are likely to get married this year.

JLo, 50, got engaged to Alex, 44, last March during a holiday in the Bahamas. If they do tie the knot, it will be JLo's fourth wedding—after Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

The singer has expressed her wish to have a baby with A-Rod. Earlier this year, she told People magazine, she is keen to conceive again: "I want to. I don't know if it's in God's plan. But I would like to try. I'm so open to [having more kids with Alex]."

