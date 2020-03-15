Marriage tops Simona Halep's bucket list

Romanion tennis ace Simona Halep wants to tick two things on her bucket list—getting married and having kids.

Halep, who is ranked No. 2 in the world and is the defending Wimbledon champion, told tiebreak.ro: "Career wise everything I wished for came true, and personally, even if a million articles will emerge on this subject: my only dream which hasn't come true yet is to get married. It will happen one day. This has left on my achievements list and, of course, to become a mother."

Last year, there were reports in the Romanian media that Halep, who has won 20 WTA titles, was engaged to businessman Toni Iuruc and are expected to get married after this year's US Open.

But she took to Facebook to quash the rumours.

