Married couple, their daughter found dead at home in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

Gwalior: A husband-wife duo and their soon-to-be married daughter were found dead at their home near here in Madhya Pradesh in what the police suspect to be a case of murder and suicide.

The incident took place in Dabra town of this district, the police said Friday. Dabra Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Devendra Singh Kushwaha said the man, identified as Pappu Goswami, was found hanging in one room, while the bodies of his wife Sudha and their daughter Pragati were lying in another room with their throats slit.

The police got the information about the incident Friday morning, he said. Kushwaha said it was suspected that Pappu Goswami first murdered his wife and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon and later hanged himself from the ceiling.

Pragati Goswami was to get married on April 17, he said. Pappu Goswami was "mentally unstable" and his wife, an anganwadi worker, was the lone earning member of the family, the officer said. An investigation is underway, he added.

