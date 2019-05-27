Married woman abducted, gang-raped by 6 men in Rajasthan

crime

Nagaur (Rajasthan): A gang of six people allegedly abducted and raped a married woman at various locations in Rajasthan. Police claim that a case was registered one month ago regarding the abduction of the victim.

"Her tea was spiked and then she was taken away on a motorcycle and was allegedly gang-raped, at multiple locations. We have registered a case against six people. Out of them, we have arrested three people on Sunday," said Dinesh Jiwanani, Landanu Police station in-charge.

The police are searching for the remaining three culprits.

In a similar incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place where she had gone to collect firewood.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area.

The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

(With inputs from PTI)

