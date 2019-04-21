Married woman facing harassment by lover allegedly commits suicide

crime

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 20-year-old married woman, who was harassed by a lover, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room at her parent's home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Hajipur area under the Civil Lines police station, they said.

The deceased's father, Anees Ahmed, has lodged a complaint saying his daughter Nagma was being forced to divorce her husband Kasif by one Shavez who wanted to marry her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil said.

In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that when Nagma refused to do so she was threatened of dire consequences, the SP said.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Shavez who could not be traced yet, he said.

Nagma and Kasif got married eight months ago, the officer added.

In another similar case, Irked over the alleged harassment by a manager at Delhi's Khanjawala Cluster Bus Depot, a 27-year-old bus conductor allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming train at the Ghewra railway crossing here, police said Friday.

The body of Haridarshan, a resident of Nihal Vihar, was found lying on the tracks on Thursday with severe head injuries, they said. In a suicide note, the deceased alleged that the manager of the depot had harassed him on many occasions and therefore, he was taking the extreme step, they added.

The post-mortem was conducted on Friday at the Sabzi Mandi mortuary and the relatives will give a detailed complaint on Saturday after the cremation process, the police said. According to Haridarshan's family, he had joined the department three years ago and the manager was allegedly forcing him to achieve unrealistic targets, the police said. They also claimed that the manager had threatened to sack Haridarshan if he failed to meet the targets, they added.

