Married woman gets man arrested after he threatens to post semi-nude pictures of her on social media

Representational image

In a shocking incident a married woman and mother of two got her Facebook friend arrested for threatening and blackmailing her by saying that he’d post her semi nude pictures of her on social media. The woman took the accused to the RAK marg police station and field a case of extortion and intimidation.

The woman said that she got to know the man two months ago after she accepted his friend request. The man then introduced her to one of his friends. The two then exchanged numbers and started texting each other. The man then asked for pictures from the woman and she sent him some semi nude ones of herself. They also met near her home in Nerul reported Indian Express.

After that the accused demanded that Rs 10,000 be deposited in his account, when the woman refused he threatened that he would post her pictures on social media and circulate her semi-nude photos to her husband and relatives.

The woman said, "I called up a friend and asked him for help. We called Prince and under the pretext of giving him the money he had asked for, I asked him to meet me near Sewri court. We asked two of our friends to accompany us."

The man then arrived at the court on a bike and asked her to sit on the bike. Before he could take off, the woman’s three friends nabbed the man and took him to the nearest police station.

A case was registered under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66 (E) and 84 of the Information Technology Act.

